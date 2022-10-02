Covea Finance Buys 7,738 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Covea Finance lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,136 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BJ traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.81. 2,335,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

