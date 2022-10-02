Covea Finance Has $33.89 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Covea Finance decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,323 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 4.7% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.60. 18,072,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,260. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.33.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

