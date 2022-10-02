Covea Finance Has $7.94 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Covea Finance trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,953 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.1% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

NOW traded down $7.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.61. 1,825,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.86. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.71 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.