Covea Finance Increases Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned about 0.19% of Schrödinger worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 48.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 21.4% in the first quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Schrödinger Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 740,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also

