Covea Finance Invests $2.62 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,848,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739,091. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.10.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

