Covea Finance Purchases 8,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. 4,123,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

