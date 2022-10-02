Covea Finance Sells 4,535 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Covea Finance lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for approximately 2.3% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Covea Finance owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.70. 677,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.43. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.44 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

