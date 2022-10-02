Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,160,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,849,000 after buying an additional 413,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after buying an additional 305,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,580,000 after buying an additional 5,904,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 10,731,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,086,476. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPG. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

