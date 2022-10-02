CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Purchases $164,924.55 in Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $708.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.79.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 203.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

