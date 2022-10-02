Cryption Network (CNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $148,562.43

Cryption Network (CNT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Cryption Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. Cryption Network has a total market capitalization of $148,562.43 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00197473 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cryption Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,653,230 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryption Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryption Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryption Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

