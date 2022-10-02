CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,138,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,119,108. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

