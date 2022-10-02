CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSX. Cowen reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $26.64 on Thursday. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

