CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 497,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 304,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s payout ratio is -23.88%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Stories

