CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

