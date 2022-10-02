CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in September

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,779,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 2,253,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,985.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYAGF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CYAGF remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent ( OTCMKTS:CYAGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

