DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Update

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 779,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

DCP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

