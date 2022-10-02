Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

DCRDW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 127,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,460. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dryden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 801,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 151,870 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 195,694 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.