Del Sette Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Sysco comprises about 0.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sysco by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 521,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Sysco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

SYY stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,908. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

