Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. 1,631,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. Delek US has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

