Demodyfi (DMOD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35,835.27

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Demodyfi has a market cap of $35,835.27 and $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Demodyfi coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Demodyfi has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Demodyfi Profile

Demodyfi’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Demodyfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Demodyfi protocol supports the value interoperability between different parachains, allowing the tokens on the Polkadot chain to be quickly traded and circulated. The protocol is integrating and combining communication between different blockchains: Ethereum Compatibility = “blockchains on parachains Architecture.” The protocol utilizes Moonbeam’s parachain smart contract interoperability while the Substrate framework serves as a fundamental layer. Combining this makes it potential to build on Polkadot, furthermore make it compatible with the EVM, and to deploy EVM-based bytecode compiled from Solidity using tools available from the Ethereum stack. By building on Moonbeam, Polkadot and Substrate lay the groundwork for new forms of social organization and decision-making. Demodyfi leverages Substrate's governance and treasury management capabilities along with Polkadot's cross-chain messaging to create a decentralized sovereign wealth fund. The goal for this is to fund and secure a parachain slot and drive further development. The result, Demodyfi is able to build a next-generation DEX that extends its DeFi product line into a single-source, cross-chain market. The ability to do both pools and cross-chain swaps, powered by the Polkadot ecosystem, can provide higher throughput for faster and cheaper transactions while remaining connected to the Ethereum Network and other blockchains for liquidity. Telegram | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Demodyfi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Demodyfi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Demodyfi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

