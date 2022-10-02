Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 493,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on DESP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Despegar.com by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after buying an additional 1,298,759 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Despegar.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,782,000 after buying an additional 289,127 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Despegar.com by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,567,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after buying an additional 375,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Despegar.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.66 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

