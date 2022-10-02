Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of boohoo group to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 188 ($2.27).

boohoo group Stock Performance

LON:BOO opened at GBX 36.45 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.75. The company has a market cap of £462.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 215.60 ($2.61).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

