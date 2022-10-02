Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.33. 269,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,285. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.01.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

