Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits Market Cap of $319,476.16

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $319,476.16 and approximately $702.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

