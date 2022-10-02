dFund Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (DFND)

dFund (DFND) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One dFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dFund has a market cap of $490,451.00 and $37,407.00 worth of dFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dFund has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Get dFund alerts:

dFund Coin Profile

dFund’s genesis date was May 1st, 2021. dFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. dFund’s official Twitter account is @dFundProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dFund is d-fund.io.

Buying and Selling dFund

According to CryptoCompare, “dFund is a platform that makes decentralized hedge funds and loans possible, operating in the vast and technically superb Polkadot ecosystem. The dFund network is composed of different decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) modules acting as decentralized hedge funds/investment funds, or as it likes to call them, dFunds. Investors can invest / pool money into these dFunds, which would be managed by that dFund’s manager and invested for a profit, just like traditional hedge funds. These dFunds can set their terms and conditions, such as the success fee they will charge on achieved profits, and their internal organization, such as the DAO module (in this case a dFund) members electing the dFund manager(s).dFunds will be rated and ranked by their performance, so the decentralized hedge funds with the highest returns will be the most visible ones on the website and dApp of the platform, and users will be able to see the returns and profits (in %) of every dFund which will allow them to make informed decisions about in which dFund they want to invest.”

