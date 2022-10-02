DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Update

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. 31.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Price Performance

DCGO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 683,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,922. DocGo has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

About DocGo

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

