Doctors Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,273.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $10,273.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00032777 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,250 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

