Don-key Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Don-key has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $32,188.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Don-key has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009156 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010738 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Don-key
Don-key launched on May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Don-key’s official website is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Don-key
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars.
