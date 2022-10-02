Donut Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $129,050.32 and $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 coins. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

