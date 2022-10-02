DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth about $55,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 46.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

DBL remained flat at $14.45 on Friday. 72,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,097. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

