DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,468,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,697,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,760,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 186,803 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 364,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 116,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KTF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 60,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,146. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

