Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.38%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,438.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 438.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.