eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.
eGain Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $13.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
