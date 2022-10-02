eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.

eGain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in eGain by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in eGain by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eGain by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

