Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,476 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $6.03 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.45 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.