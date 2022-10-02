Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Update

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,984. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $86.87 million, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ELMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eurobank EFG assumed coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electromed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Articles

