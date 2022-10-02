Electrum Dark Price Hits $0.0093 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 68.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $36,212.72 and $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously.”

