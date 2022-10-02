Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Short Interest Update

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 889,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.24. 1,120,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.09. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $363.37 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.38.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,334,000 after buying an additional 633,661 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,081,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,855,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,960,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,098,000 after buying an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.