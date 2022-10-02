Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 122,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $323.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

