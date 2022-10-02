Elk Finance (ELK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56,620.00

Elk Finance (ELK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Elk Finance has a market capitalization of $401,483.05 and $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009124 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010802 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Elk Finance Profile
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ElkFinance.
Buying and Selling Elk Finance
