Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in September

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 764,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. The firm has a market cap of $682.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

