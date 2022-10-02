Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 184,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

ECF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.01. 35,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,533. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

