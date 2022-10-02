Elysian Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.60 Million (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Elysian has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00014366 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Elysian

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

