Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

