EmiSwap (ESW) Tops One Day Volume of $59,081.00

EmiSwap (ESW) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, EmiSwap has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. EmiSwap has a market capitalization of $100,791.18 and $59,081.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EmiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,197.91 or 1.00018564 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063579 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064500 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081945 BTC.

EmiSwap (CRYPTO:ESW) is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,946,444 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EmiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

