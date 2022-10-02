Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Short Interest Update

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 37.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 167.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. 269,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $72.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

