Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 982,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 4.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 323,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 394,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,397. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

