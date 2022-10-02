Energi Price Reaches $0.16 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $157,332.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007721 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,900,819 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

