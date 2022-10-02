Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Engie Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 484,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Engie has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Engie from €18.30 ($18.67) to €18.20 ($18.57) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Engie from €17.50 ($17.86) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

