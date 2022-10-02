Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 617,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 103,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,625. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

