Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817,627 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 349,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 307,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.